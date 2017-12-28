Town’s Tree of Light sets shining example

This year’s Tree of Light was lit for the first time on Friday December 15 by the Mayor of Horncastle, Coun Brian Burbidge.

Members of the town’s Lions and Rotary clubs - joint organisers of the project - came together with some of the families who sponsored lights for a ceremony at which the names on the tribute list were read out.

Since the scheme was first established in 2010, the tree has become a distinctive addition to the town’s Christmas decorations.

Rotarian Tim Peacock said: “This year almost 300 names are represented on the tribute list which is quite tremendous.”

The Tree of Light provides an opportunity to remember special people who are no longer with us and, at the same time, raises funds for hospice charities that do such good work in our area.

This year, it is expected to raise over £3,000 for the St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire Trust, St Andrew’s Children’s Hospice in Grimsby and the Butterfly Hospice Trust in Boston.

Mr Peacock added: “We wish to thank everyone who who made donations and the support given by the Horncastle News and numerous local businesses.”

•Names on the tribute list can be found on boards at the foot of the tree and at www.horncastletreeoflight.co.uk