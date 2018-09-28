Town’s sewerage system gets a £635k ‘upgrade’

Anglian Water has revealed details of a £653,000 sewer upgrade on Langton Hill in Horncastle.

The company says that the work is part of on-going efforts to cope with forecasts that one million new homes could be built in the East Midlands by 2050.

More than 800 homes already have planning perimission in Horncastle and the work on Langton Hill is connected with the new Cyden Homes development.

The improvements will see the construction of 550 metres of new sewer pipe with an increased capacity to take used water away from nearby homes.

Work on the scheme commenced on August 20 and Anglian Water says it will be completed by mid-November.

In order to ensure that works can be completed safely and as quickly as possible, traffic management is already in place.

Four-way traffic lights are in place on Langton Hill, at the junctions with Station Lane and Osbourne Way (until end of October).

There may be some further work in the roads in Osbourne Way and Station Lane in early November, although plans for this are still being finalised.

Anglian Water says throughout the scheme, access for residents, pedestrians and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Regan Harris, Anglian Water spokesperson, said: “We appreciate the work will cause some disruption to local residents, and we’re sorry for this.

“We’ll be doing all we can to limit any inconvenience and would like to thank customers for their patience while we complete this work.

Our teams will be working between 7.30am–5.30pm on weekdays, with occasional weekend work, if required, in order to complete the work as soon as possible.”

There is a full closure in place at the foot of Langton Hill to allow improvements to be carried out at the junction with the A158 (Lincoln Road) and West Street.

