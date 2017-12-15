Town event hailed a big success after decision to go ahead

Organisers of Horncastle’s Christmas Market delivered the ‘cold shoulder’ to reports of bad weather - and were rewarded with a successful event.
The market went ahead as planned last Sunday, just hours after forecasts of heavy snow in the area.
The final day of Lincoln’s Christmas Market was called off on the same day amid concerns about safety.
However, Horncastle took the decision to ‘carry on’ and big crowds duly attended the event.
As it turned out, there was some snow in the morning before it turned to sleet and rain.
Festival Committee chairman Brian Burbidge was full of praise for everyone who supported the event.
Visitors also had the chance to see the Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary’s Church.
Mr Burbidge said: “When we saw the forecast, there was a feeling of what to do for the best, but so much hard work had gone into putting the market on.
“We had phone calls from all over the county and although the weather wasn’t brilliant, everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.
“One or two things didn’t go ahead, but a big thank-you goes to everyone who supported us.”