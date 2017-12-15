Town event hailed a big success after decision to go ahead

Organisers of Horncastle’s Christmas Market delivered the ‘cold shoulder’ to reports of bad weather - and were rewarded with a successful event.

The market went ahead as planned last Sunday, just hours after forecasts of heavy snow in the area.

It might have been cold and wet but nothing was going to stopTalia Beck (18 months) and mum Lynzi Beck from visiting Santa Claus, who proved to be as popular as ever at the towns Christmas Market. EMN-171012-191142001

The final day of Lincoln’s Christmas Market was called off on the same day amid concerns about safety.

However, Horncastle took the decision to ‘carry on’ and big crowds duly attended the event.

As it turned out, there was some snow in the morning before it turned to sleet and rain.

Festival Committee chairman Brian Burbidge was full of praise for everyone who supported the event.

Amelia Yates (10) and Madeline Yates (5) enjoyed the Christmas Tree Festival in St Marys Church. EMN-171012-191033001

Visitors also had the chance to see the Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary’s Church.

Mr Burbidge said: “When we saw the forecast, there was a feeling of what to do for the best, but so much hard work had gone into putting the market on.

“We had phone calls from all over the county and although the weather wasn’t brilliant, everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.

“One or two things didn’t go ahead, but a big thank-you goes to everyone who supported us.”

Members of Horncastle WI - Meang Comben, Pam Tasker and Jennie Kirwan - on their hamper stall. EMN-171012-191131001

Live entertainment was a big feature of the market and this signing duo Dreambelles were among those keeping the crowds entertained. EMN-171012-191056001

All smiles: the Rev Samantha Parons (left) joins members of St Marys Youth Group on their stall at the Christmas Tree Festival. EMN-171012-191022001

The snow stayed away and the crowds came out in force with stalls in the Market Place. EMN-171012-191044001