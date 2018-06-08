Town ‘drop in’ advice centre set to expand

A Horncastle drop-in centre which offers help and advice to people on a range of issues is expanding.

The multi-agency service launched last September and is based at the town’s Community Centre.

Sessions are held on the second and fourth Thursday of the month (10am-1pm).

The various groups involved provide a one-stop shop for advice and information on housing, benefits, carers’ needs, employment and other issues.

The groups also signpostpeople to other organisations - if they are unable to help

Groups taking part so far include the Listening Ear, which is run by volunteers from Horncastle Recruitment and St Mary’s Church, aimed at helping people get a job, and AgeUK Lindsey.

Also involved are the social inclusion charity P3, which specialises in helping anyone with housing issues or homelessness.

Now, the groups have been joined by Home- Start and PCSO’s from Horncastle’s Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Home-Start is one of the leading family support charities in the UK.

The charity helps families with young children deal with a range of challenges including post-natal depression, isolation , physical health problems and bereavement.

Meanwhile, the town’s PCSOs will be on hand to advise on the increasing menace of scams, rogue traders and general crime.

The Rev Sam Parsons, who helps co-ordinate the drop in sessions, said: “Since the launch, we have helped a lot of people and hopefully by expanding we will be able to offer more support and advice across a wider range of issues.

“The sessions are free and are chance for anyone to get help in a one-on-one situation - in a very informal atmosphere.’

The Rev Parsons said organisers were delighted with the support of all the organisations involved.

PCSO Nigel Wass said police were delighted to be involved in the project.

•For more information email: rev.samparsons@gmail.com or kay@horncastlerecruitment.com