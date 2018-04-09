Town business owner thankful for support

A Horncastle business owner has spoken of the fantastic support she has received since opening her shop less than six months ago.

Kathy Creek owns Barking Dogs Antiques and Interiors, in South Street.

Ms Creek said: “I want to say thank you to the people of Horncastle.

“I am getting busier and busier. Most of the shoppers are return customers which is fantastic.”

Since opening in November last year, Ms Creek has attracted customers into her shop with her unique items.

Ms Creek said: “We’re a little bit quirky but have traditional antiques too.”

With increased trade in the shop, Ms Creek has started to think about expanding - with plans to renovate a small room - and a room at the back of shop - to create more space for items.

Ms Creek is also starting to see different antiques dealers displaying items in her shop,.

She is inviting other dealers who are interesting in displaying their items to pop in for a chat.

After working in the industry for a number of years, Ms Creek is keen to share her skills with residents - so much so she is looking to start holding workshops.

But before she can launch the initiative - Ms Creek needs to find a venue big enough.

The idea behind the workshops involves painting furniture and ‘upcycling’ items.

She said: “People can come in, bring furniture and make a masterpiece.”

Ms Creek, who lives between Louth and Grimsby, also said that the fact there are already a number of antiques shops in the town was a ‘positive’.

She explained: “There have been some saying there are quite a few antique shops but they bring footfall in and make the town more touristy.”

With growing concerns about trade in the town, Ms Creek believes more events should be held in the town, like the Christmas Market.

She said: “We need to encourage more markets -perhaps festivals in the town - centred around art, literacy, maybe even antiques.

“It will draw people in from outside Horncastle.”