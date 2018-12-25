Town business gives to less fortunate

A Horncastle business owner is spreading some festive cheer by donating to a Louth-based charity.

For the second year running, Lewy’s of Horncastle will be donating produce left over on Christmas Eve to the East Coast Homeless Organisation (ECHO).

Owner Lewis Williams said: “Last year, we gave some perishable stock to ECHO and we are doing the same again this year.

“There are some out there who have no family, no friends, no food and no home.

“It is nice to be able to give to people who aren’t as fortunate.

“If it can help someone then I am happy.”

Julie Speed, from ECHO, has praised Lewy’s for their support.

She said: “We provide a Christmas Day lunch for the homeless - it is so special for them.

“Lewis contacted us last year and asked how we could make good use of his stock.

“Lewis’ generosity was incredible.

“What they are doing is fantastic and they deserve every ounce of support from their local community.

“Their willingness to give back to the community is just amazing.”

A few months ago, Lewy’s announced the business - in the Bull Ring - could be forced to close due to low sales.

But the situation could not be more different now after the community rallied behind the shop.

He said: “The last few weeks have been amazing. If we can provide a service and people carry on using us, I can’t see why anything would change.”

•To find out more, search Lewy’s Of Horncastle or ECHO Louth on Facebook.

Lewis and ECHO would like to wish the local community a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.