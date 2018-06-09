Town beer festival raises thousands for charity

Horncastle.
Staff at The Bull Tapas Bar and Restaurant, in Horncastle have thanked members of the public for helping to raise more than £2,000 for charity.

The Bull Beer Festival and Band Bash was held last month, and saw £2,075.33 raised for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Organisers said: “A massive thank you to all of those involved, what a fantastic day.

“Thanks for all your support to enable us to raise such an outstanding amount for such a worthy and important charity.”

For more information, search for The Bull Tapas Bar and Restaurant on Facebook.