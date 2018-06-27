Tourist trail could boost visitors to Horncastle

A tourist trail could be set up in Horncastle to boost visitor numbers and show off the town’s many attractions.

At their monthly meeting this month, town councillors were told the idea of a tourist trail had been discussed by the ‘Horncastle Together’ group.

The group includes representatives of a number of organisations, including the town council and the History and Heritage Society.

Mayor and town council chairman Coun Brian Burbidge said there was broad agreement for a tourist trail. However, he admitted cost was a potential factor - not least because the trail would need signposts.

The town council has previously rejected the idea of buying additional brown tourist signs - because of the costs involved.

However, Coun Burbidge revealed the Horncastle Together organisation believed grant funding could be available for new signs.