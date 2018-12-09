Top score award given to Kelsey sharpshooter

A North Kelsey teenager has been shooting for gold and has proved he is right on target to achieve his aim.

Jack Wilson is working towards his Duke of Edinburgh Gold award with the Viking Explorer Scouts in Caistor and part of the requirements is to learn a skill.

The 17-year-old decided he would try his hand at air-rifle target shooting and it seems he has found his niche.

Jack said: “I had done a little bit of shooting before with the scouts, but not much.

“I decided it was something I would like to learn to do properly and I have shot better than I expected, even getting a PB on my test shoot.”

In fact, Jack’s shooting has been so good, he has been awarded a Master Shot badge, which puts him in the top three per cent of students taking part in the Youth Proficiency Scheme run by the NSRA (the National Smallbore Rifle Association).

It has taken Jack just three months to go from an almost beginner to a top shot, something that has impressed his coach Ged Goulsbra.

Ged said: “Jack has been a great student.

“He has listened to what he has been told and has improved his technique to such a standard that he scored 191 out of 200 in his final test.”

Jack has been attending the proficiency scheme sessions at Trackside Guns & Archery at North Kelsey Moor fortnightly and during that time has completed nine modules on safe conduct and proficiency.

Jack said: “I have really enjoyed the sessions and shooting is something I will definitely look at keeping on with.

“This skill completes my Duke of Edinburgh Award now, thanks to Ged.”