Top GB athlete visits Horncastle Community Primary School

Jenny Meadows jumps for joy with pupils from Horncastle Community Primary School
GB athlete Jenny Meadows proved to be a star attraction when she visited Horncastle Community Primary School.

The middle distance ace first met children and staff in reception, and Years 1 and 2 for an assembly where she shared her passion for sport and spoke about her determination to achieve her dream of competing in the Olympics.

Children in Years 4 and 5 then took part in a PE lesson in which Jenny introduced a variety of drills.

The children were able to practice their new technique within fun games before completing a 400m run.

To complete a memorable day, Jenny participated in a question and answer session - a challenge race.

The school described Jenny as an ‘inspiration to all.’