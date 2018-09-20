Top bravery award for duo who saved couple after Bucknall crash

Two men who risked their own lives to save a badly injured couple from a blazing car have received a top bravery award.

Guy Taylor and Adam Carter were presented with the Royal Humane Society Testimonial on Velum by Lincolnshire High Sheriff Ian Walter at a ceremony last week.

Mr Taylor and Mr Carter raced to the scene when a car crashed into a brick wall in Bucknall in 2016.

The duo separately went to the crash site and despite seeing smoke, approached the vehicle.

As a result of the impact, the driver received a fractured wrist and the front seat passenger received extensive injuries.

Due to the damage to the car - and the extent of their injuries - the occupants were clearly struggling to get out of the vehicle.

Mr Taylor and Mr Carter reached into the vehicle to undo the occupants’ seat belts and removed them both to safety.

By the time the emergency services arrived on the scene, the car was completely engulfed in flames.

According to the doctor who attended, the nature of the injuries to the occupants meant that without the assistance of Mr Taylor and Mr Carter, it was unlikely that they would have managed to escape the car without assistance - resulting in the worst possible outcome.

The duo were among several recipients of prestigious awards at the ceremony at Lincolnshire Police HQ.

Others winners included: Royal Humane Society Certificate of Commendation: Martin Keene.

Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificate: Wendy Aspinall, Constable Robert Bentley, Detective Constable Georgia McCormack, James Nessa, Constable Billy Spencer-Kidd, Stephanie Barrett, Ellie Lane, Darren Peace, Lisa Rundle, Michelle Tyler.

Certificates of Chief Constable’s Commendation and Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificate: Constable David Doe, Constable Tim Farmer.

Certificate of Chief Constable’s Commendation: Detective Constable Samantha Baker.

Long Service – 30 years: Richard Burge. Long Service – 20 years: Sally Picker. Special Constabulary Long Service Medal: Special Sergeant Peter Charles.