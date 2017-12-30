Top award for Horncastle Lions

Two of Horncastle’s Lions Club members have received the highest recognition of service possible - the Melvyn Jones Fellowship.

It is only the second time such an award has been made in the club’s 40-year history.

Peter Houldershaw is one of only three members who were there when the club began four decades ago and has held all principal offices, most notably membership secretary, resulting in the club’s current record membership.

Derek Ashton has been a Lions member for 26 years and is very much a ‘can do’ man.