Top accolade for Woodhall Spa GP practice

Tasburgh Lodge Surgery, in Victoria Avenue, has been formally recognised for its support for unpaid carers.

During a presentation last month, the practice received the Lincolnshire Carers Quality Award from the Lincolnshire based organisation, Every-One. Every-One work to support unpaid carers and those they care for and the Carers Quality Award is funded by Lincolnshire County Council.

Practice staff have been working with Every-One for the last few months to gain the accreditation, recognising the surgery’s commitment to identifying and supporting unpaid carers.

On behalf of the Practice, Sara Summers, Assistant Practice Manager said: “Working towards the Quality Carers Award has enabled the whole team to enhance their skills and knowledge whilst striving to complete this challenging but rewarding task for the benefit of our patients.”

Julie Goy, Quality Development Lead for Every-One, presented the award to the surgery team.

She said: “There are over 79,000 unpaid carers within Lincolnshire and it is so vitally important they get the support they need to undertake their role and ensure their own health and wellbeing.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with the staff team at Tasburgh Lodge Surgery throughout the last few months, supporting them to achieve the Quality Award.

“The practice works very hard to provide excellent support for the unpaid carers registered with the practice and to identify those not yet receiving support.

“The Practice are dedicated and proactive in ensuring they have effective support in place and have rightly been recognised for their work.”