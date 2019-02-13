Top accolade for ‘roarsome’ Coningsby staff member

It is all in a days work for a Lincolnshire Co-Op staff member who is in the running for a national award.

Jo Pexton has made it to the final four in the Convenience Store Magazine’s Sales Assistant of the Year Awards 2019 category.

She was nominated for the award in recognition of her excellent customer service skills and her work as Community Liason Representative at Lincolnshire Co-Op’s Food Store, in Tattershall.

Jo currently works at the Gibbet Nook Food Store and Filling Station, at Coningsby, which reopened after a major transformation in August 2018.

Jo is also an active member of the Coningsby and Tattershall Lions Club and enjoys raising money for the group whenever she can.

She also regularly contributes to their luncheon club, and helps to cook and serve for the elderly residents in thesurrounding villages.

Speaking about the award, Jo said: “If I won I’d cry, but I only think I’m doing my job.

“I’m just being me and I’m thankful for my fantastic team around me.

“Supporting and working with local causes is vital, and it brings people together.

“I love our fundraising at Lincolnshire Co-op as it builds on linking those living in the village with the store.

“It definitely helps to improve the surrounding area.

“The amount we do for those less fortunate is unbelievable and it’s something I adore doing.”

Some of Jo’s highlights include a successful Caribbean themed fundraiser instore, raising over £600 for Tattershall Luncheon club.

Jo was also involved in organising a hamper of local goods which was presented to HRH the Prince of Wales when he visited the area.

Another reason that Jo impressed the judging panels is how she interacts with customers at her local store, and is always on hand to help out.

Jo said: “I think the key to good customer service is being polite and always wearing a smile on your face.

“You need to be approachable and caring by being there for the customer.

“Some might be struggling with their shopping and some people might be in a rush.

“You just have to deal with each customer individually and help them as best you can.”

The Sales Assistant of the Year awards recognise the dedication and hard work of those on the frontline - the people who are the face of the business.

• The winner will be announced at the Convenience Retail Awards on March 14, held at The Royal Lancaster in London.