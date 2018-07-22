Top accolade for manager at Tetford development

The site manager of a new development in Tetford has won a top accolade.

Paul Todd, of Todd Homes, is one of only 68 site managers in the East to have won a Quality Award in the first round of NHBC Pride in the Job Awards 2018.

Together with Simon Todd, Paul is working on the Hawthorn Lane development in Easty Road, Tetford.

Now in their 38th year, the awards are the most highly regarded competition in the house-building industry, dedicated to recognising site managers who achieve the highest standards in house building.

The 450 Quality Award winners across the UK represent the top 3% of the 16,000 site managers entered into the competition.

Being selected by NHBC as one of the UK’s top site managers is testament to their commitment to building homes of outstanding quality -for the benefit of the people who will live in them.

Over the past 12 months judges have assessed the skills demonstrated by the site managers in their day-to-day work, covering six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

NHBC Regional Director Richard Hartshorn said: “Pride in the Job recognises the hugely important role site managers play in delivering high quality new homes and receiving a Quality Award is a great achievement for any site manager.

“Paul’s role is undoubtedly one of the toughest in house building and his drive for excellence is very much at the heart of the competition.

“We wish Paul the very best of luck in the next stage of the competition.”

Paul will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards that will be announced at an event in Leicester in November.

The Supreme Award Winners will be unveiled at a gala ceremony in January 2019.