Time running out to nominate unsung heroes for awards

Do you know someone who goes the extra mile for their community or a young person doing amazing things? Then it is time they were recognised.

The ‘Our Heroes’ awards is being run by social housing provider Acis, which owns and manages around 7,000 properties across the Midlands and North, including the Market Rasen and Caistor areas.

There are three categories up for grabs to recognise people making a difference in their local area.

Nominations can be from anyone, for anyone, not just Acis customers.

Claire Woodward, Head of Marketing at Acis, said: “There are so many good people and good projects out there.

“We want to recognise the people who are doing extraordinary things in the communities in which we work.”

The categories are: Garden Guru Award; Wonderful Neighbour / Neighbourhood of the Year Award and Young Person / People of the Year Award.

The deadline for nominations is July 31.

For more information about the awards, and to make a nomination, visit www.acisgroup.co.uk/our-heroes-awards-2018