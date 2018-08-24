Time for tea

The Get Festive Team, led by the Rev Sam Parsons, brought together members of the community once more at an Afternoon Tea in Horncastle Community Centre.

A small team of volunteers served the tea to almost 50 guests, some of whom had also attended the Community Christmas lunch.

Mary Taylor, with the assistance of Karen Smith, prepared the food and the guests commented on how delicious it was and expressed their thanks.

Russell Walshaw played familiar melodies on piano and there was a raffle, but most importantly, there was lively conversation and laughter as people enjoyed the company of others

The event was free, but guests were invited to give donations, if they wished, towards the 2018 Community Christmas Lunch fund.

Two members of the community also gave generous donations ahead of the event and a total of £108.50 was received.

Many people expressed an interest in joining the Get Festive Team for lunch on Christmas Day and details will be available in the autumn, with .early booking advised as the tea was full well in advance of the day.