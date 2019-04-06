Time for community to get involved in Horncastle arts and music festival

Horncastle Parish Church is once again gearing up to be the centre of a week-long arts and music festival next month.

In a change to the usual format, this year’s event will run from Thursday to Thursday, May 16 to 23.

The festival has become a popular part of the Horncastle calendar and once again will involved all four of the town’s schools and scores of other people.

As always, the community is being invited to take part.

Festival organiser Linda Patrick said: “We always like to have something the whole community gets involved with - and they never let us down.

“This year’s theme is ‘time’ and we would like people to create a piece of bunting - a single triangle - depicting one of the four seasons.

“The piece can be created from paper, fabric or any other material and decorated in any way you choose.

“Just let your imagination go wild.”

The triangle needs to be 20cm deep (to the point) and all the pieces will be joined together to be displayed during the festival.

Deliver your finished bunting triangle to the church office by May 1 and include your name and contact details as there will be a prize on offer.