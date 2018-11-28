Thumbs up for pool and bar at Tattershall resort

An application for a new pool at a Tattershall holiday resort has gone ‘swimmingly’ after appearing before planning officers.

Plans, submitted by Away Resorts Ltd, will see an outdoor pool and associated buildings/structures - including a bar and changing facilities, plant room/store room, canvas canopies and external sunbathing terraces - built at Tattershall Country Lakes Park.

Planning officers called the application ‘acceptable’ and said it complied with planning policies.

In supporting documentation, Away Resorts said they wanted to ‘provide enhanced leisure facilities’.

The applicant states: “The proposed works represent a major investment in the park and also confirm Away Resort Limited’s aspirations to provide improved guest facilities, and to generally enhance the holiday park.

“Moreover, it is recognised that good sport and recreation provision can help to underpin the economic structure of a holiday park by creating a desirable holiday environment, which therefore attracts more guests, and in turn contributes a positive economic benefit to the wider area.

“These proposals would further enhance the overall economy by greater visitor expenditure.

“The development accords with the main objective that emphasises the desire for higher quality tourist accommodation.”

Earlier this year, Tattershall Country Lakes Park also submitted plans to extend the indoor swimming pool, which was constructed in 2011.

The report added: “The client has identified that the swimming pool facilities need to be expanded further due to increased demand, and it is considered that an outdoor swimming pool will provide a socially inviting facility.”