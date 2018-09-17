Thumbs up for charity’s new £1.5m HQ in Horncastle

Ambitious plans for a charity’s new £1.5m headquarters in Horncastle have received a major boost.

East Lindsey District Council has granted outline permission for the new HQ of Age UK Lindsey at a site off South Street.

The decision was made last week by a planning officer - meaning the application was not called before ELDC’s actual planning committee.

Outline permission clears the way for the development to go ahead although the actual details will still have to be approved.

Speaking at a town council planning committee meeting last month, Age UK Lindsey’s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Storer said the new HQ would help secure the long-term sustainability of the organisation - and around 150 jobs.

The charity - which helps elderly people across the county - has been based in Horncastle for around 20 years but is currently based at more than one site.

The application was supported by Horncastle town council’s planning committee although Coun Bill Aron did raise concerns about an increase in traffic in the immediate area.

Two other major applications in Horncastle are still awaiting permission.

One application surrounds the on-going development of a wildlife park off Hemingby Lane. Owner Andrew Riddel is seeking retrospective permission for three enclosures which already house a tiger, lions and wolves.

ELDC says it is waiting for reports.

Banovallum School has submitted an application for improved kitchen and dining facilities, along with a yurt which will serve as a ‘unique’ drama centre.