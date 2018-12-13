Three motorbikes stolen near Alford

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after three motorbikes were stolen from a shed in Alford.

The three motorbikes, one mountain bike, and a drill were among items stolen from a shed at a property in Claxby Street, Claxby St Andrew, Alford, sometime overnight on December 6.

The motorbikes taken were a Yamaha YZF in black and blue; a KTM SXF 250 in orange; and a Honda CRF 125 in red and black.

An Iron Horse mountain bike was also stolen.

Police are particularly seeking any witnesses to a white Ford Transit style van seen acting suspiciously around the Claxby and Willoughby areas, near Alford, at around 10.30am on December 6.

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 288 of December 7.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.