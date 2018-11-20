Three men robbed young woman in Coningsby

Police are appealing for any witnesses following a report of a robbery in Silver Street, Coningsby, near the doctors’ surgery.

On Friday November 9, between 2.45-3pm, a young woman dressed in a black jacket and leggings, with her right arm in a sling, was approached by three men.

It is believed the offenders witnessed the victim withdrawing money from a cash machine moments before targeting her and taking the money.

The men were all described as being in their late 20s/early 30s and all white. One man was wearing a grey tracksuit and a black coat. The second man was wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt, and the third was wearing black jeans and a grey hoody.

Following the incident, the victim reported talking to two men, described as possibly a father and son, about the robbery. They were dressed in blue/black blazers and trousers, and the older was wearing a multi-coloured tie. The police are eager to speak to these two men about the incident.

If anybody else has any information, witnessed the incident, or saw anything suspicious, contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident 331 of November 9, or email force.control@pnn.police.uk and quote the incident number in the subject box.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and report it anonymously.