Three decades and no sick days for Coningsby care home worker

A laundry keeper at Toray Pines Care Home in Coningsby has defied the odds after reaching her 29th year of working for Tanglewood Care Homes without taking a day off sick.

Linda Nicholson joined Toray Pines in School Lane when it opened its doors in 1990 and has remained the home’s chief laundry keeper ever since.

She celebrated her 29th work anniversary last week with her colleagues and residents from the home.

As part of her duties, Linda is responsible for Toray Pines’ laundry room and ensures each resident’s clothes and bedding are thoroughly cleaned and dried.

When asked what the secret was for never having a day off sick in almost three decades, Linda said: “I think it comes down to dedication and enjoyment of the job.

“Of course, there are days when you don’t feel 100 per cent, but there’s still laundry to do regardless.

“I’m very proud of my long service, and I like to take pride in what I do.

“After 29 years, I still enjoy coming to work; I love spending time with the people I work with, particularly the residents.”

Linda’s dedication and service to Tanglewood has been recognised by the care provider’s founder, Tracy Ann Shelbourn, who said: “I’d like to pay tribute and thanks to Linda for her 29 years of service.”

Tracy Ann continued: “We founded Tanglewood in 1989 and Linda is one of our longest serving team members.

“Staff like Linda make a care home and her long service at Toray Pines has not gone unnoticed – she has an excellent reputation among the home’s staff and residents.

“Delivering the best care to residents is only possible if you have a talented, passionate and dedicated team.

“We’re fortunate to have many team members like Linda across our other homes who have worked for Tanglewood for decades.”

In April, Tanglewood will celebrate its 30th anniversary by opening a new, purpose-built care home in Lincoln called Cloverleaf.

An independent family-run business, Tanglewood Care Homes, founded in 1989, owns and runs residential care homes in Spalding, Boston, Coningsby, Horncastle and Alford.

There are also bungalows for the elderly in Spalding and Horncastle.

The new three-storey home in Lincoln will cater for elderly residential care, nursing care and dementia care residents.

It will have a large, secure, garden as well as a café, cinema, tavern and a hair salon.