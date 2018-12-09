Three businesses breathe life into empty Horncastle building

New life will be breathed into the centre of Horncastle as three businesses start trading inside the former Punch House building.

Grace’s Boutique, Specialist Beauty and Blossom Hair Salon are all enjoying life in a building which had been left empty for some time.

Work was ongoing in other areas of the building last week. EMN-181129-093242001

Specialist Beauty moved into their North Street premises just over a year ago.

Run by Dianna Lawrence and Charmaine Currie, the business held a special open day event on Saturday, December 1 in their new building.

Speaking to the Horncastle News ahead of the opening, Charmaine said: “We have done so well on North Street

“It is nice that the former Punch Hose building is being used again.

“It is also lovely to see the Market Place getting full again.

“Lovely to have the building up and running.”

Charmaine explained that each section of the building has been tailor made to suit the three businesses.

She added that there is room to expand in the future so this could be the ‘final move’ for Specialist Beauty.

She said: “The move will bring new life into the town. “I am super excited.”

Grace’s Boutique opened in the new premises towards the beginning of November.

Owner Joanna Holderness said: “It is lovely here, and a completely different way of life.

“The amount of people that say how lovely the building is - it’s just amazing.

“It has all happened so fast.”

With the festive season fast approaching, Grace’s Boutique has been given a little added sparkle.

Joanna added: “I want to thank all my customers, old and new, who have supported me over the years.”

The final business to open at the former public house is Blossom Hair Salon, run by Amie Willerton.

Blossom Hair Salon officially opened for business yesterday (Tuesday, December 4).

Amie, who has been a hairdresser in the Horncastle and Woodhall Spa area for the last eight years, was inspired to start her new business after the birth of her daughter.

Speaking to the Horncastle News ahead of the opening, Amie said: “It was such a great opportunity - I just thought now is the time.

“The premises is so central, it definitely attracted me.

“We have had such a good reaction since announcing the news on Facebook.”

“I can’t wait to move in,”

Senior stylist Amie Willerton will be joined by fellow senior stylist Abigail Lee.

Horncastle Town Council have welcomed the news. Clerk Amanda Bushell said: “It is great to see businesses starting up, especially in such a prominent position.

“It is good that local people are involved, and we wish them all the best.”

East Lindsey District Council have also wished the businesses well.

Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “It’s fantastic to see such a prominent building come back into use in Horncastle and I’m sure it’ll provide a massive boost to the high street in Horncastle.

“I wish those businesses that have moved in all the best going forward.”