Thousands in Louth and Horncastle sign anti-Brexit petition

Almost 4,000 people across Louth and Horncastle have signed a petition calling for the Government to revoke Article 50 and stop Brexit.

The ‘Revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU’ petition is the most popular ever submitted to the Parliament website, with more than five-and-a-half million people having put their names to it at the time of going to press (Tuesday 11.30am).

So far, 3,999 people in the Louth & Horncastle parliamentary constituency had signed the petition – just over four per cent of the population.

The petition, which attracted over 2,500,000 names within a 24 hour period last week, reads: “The Government repeatedly claims exiting the EU is ‘the will of the people’.

“We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now for remaining in the EU.

“A People’s Vote may not happen – so vote now.”

The petition has had the highest rate of sign-ups on record, according to Parliament’s Petitions Committee.

By contrast, a pro-Brexit petition on the Parliament website which urges the Government to leave the EU without a deal received over 565,000 signatures - including almost 1,700 from Louth & Horncastle (1.7 per cent of the local population).

