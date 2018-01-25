Third screen planned for popular Kinema

Plans for a third screen at the Kinema in the Woods in Woodhall Spa will help secure the future of the much loved local attraction.

Stephen Dunn Architects have submitted a proposal to East Lindsey District Council for a ‘much needed’ 92-seater auditorium.

In a design and access statement published on ELDC’s website, they say the work would include minor internal alterations to provide access to the proposed auditorium and the construction of a ‘sensitively designed linking-building’.

The original screen (Screen 1) has a capacity of 231 seats which includes four wheelchair spaces. Ten years ago, the capacity was 285.

A second screen was added in 1994 to provide an additional 92 seats.

However, the statement adds that with admissions having increased bv over 75 per cent in the last five years, the Kinema is reaching capacity on a weekly basis and the current owner is struggling to keep up with demand.

The report adds: “The addition of the third screen will allow the owners to show more films on release dates and attract more business and, as a result, attract more custom to the village.”

According to the statement, the new auditorium would create one full-time job and ‘several’ part-time positions.

The statement says: “The Kinema already brings thousands of people to Woodhall Spa every year which has a direct (beneficial) impact on local businesses.

“The third auditorium will allow the cinema to show a wider variety of films which will help secure the future of the much loved local landmark which has provided entertainment in Woodhall Spa for almost 100 years.”

The statement also reveals arrangements have been made to increase the number of car parking spaces.

Parish councillors are supporting the scheme. In a letter posted on the ELDC website, they suggest a condition should include that because of ‘congested parking and damaged ,’ the planned car park is ‘fully operable’ before the development starts.