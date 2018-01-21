Thimbleby pub helps choir reach high notes

The choir of St Margaret’s Church, Thimbleby were delighted to receive a new set of hymn books with music recently.

The purchase was made possible thanks to the fund raising efforts of staff and customers at the village’s Durham Ox public house and restaurant.

The choir, which has been going for two years, needed to have books with musical annotation to build on the high standards already achieved.

In total last year, the Durham Ox raised £3,984.38 for local charities from pub quizzes, a bike show and beer & music festival.