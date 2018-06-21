They’re all gold - and silver and bronze!

Members of the 17th Coningsby Air Training Cadet Squadron struck gold, silver and bronze when they competed in the annual Trent Wing Sports Day.

Cadets took part in events like the long jump, 100m, high jump and javelin and did so well that several were invited to represent the Trent Wing at future competitions. Individual successes included Cdt Payne who won the long jump. In all, 17th Squadron won eight medals (including three golds) and were cheered on by an army of travelling supporters. For information about the squadron, call 07928 214981 or email oc.17@aircadets.org