There is no stopping Horncastle running man Robin

Robin Harrison just can’t stop running…and he couldn’t be happier.

The 58-year-old from Horncastle is on course to complete a remarkable record later this month.

On November 25, he will have run at least 5k a day- his average is 10K - for the last 365 days and it’s all in the name of charity.

Robin - nicknamed ‘The Rocket’ - hopes to celebrate that ‘anniversary’ in style.

He’s organised a special fundraising event on November 25, based at Sandy Lane and the Spa Trail in Woodhall Spa.

All proceeds will go to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Anyone who wants to join Robin on the day can walk or run 1k, 5k or 10k. The course is suitable for all ages and abilities.

The entry fee is £12 and £10 for children aged between 7-17.

All competitors will also receive a bespoke medal.

There will be lots happening on the day with a raffle and a food van.

The meeting point is the ‘Old Mill’ at Roughton Moor.

Robin’s fundraising efforts have already received a boost with a local businessman pledging £5 for every runner who takes part.

Robin said: “It promises to be a great way to complete the year.

“To be honest, I never even thought about 365 days when I started last November but I’ve just kept setting targets.”

Robin was inspired to run the minimum 3.1mile distance each day after being invited to join in with Boston Triathlon Club’s ‘A Mile A Day in December’ challenge.

He added:. “At the end of December, my legs and health still felt reasonably good, so I thought I might just carry on.”

During those 365 days, Robin often exceeded the 5k target, completing a marathon and many other distance races in the process.

His best came in an endurance event at Belvoir Castle when he completed 62 miles in 19 hours!

Not even the infamous ‘Beast from the East’ - or a family holiday to Croatia - could stop him pounding the pavements.

He adds: “There have been times when I’ve got out of bed or finished work, looked out at the weather and thought -’not today!’

“But the longer this has gone on, the more determined I‘ve become. I went out running every day in Croatia on holiday.

“The wife thinks I’m crackers!”

Robin has even been known to go running just minutes after midnight to complete the 5k...if it has meant missing bad weather.

Along the way, Robin has set numerous personal bests for the marathon and various other distances.

Amazingly, he didn’t start running until three years ago.

He estimates he’ll have covered more than 2,000 miles when he completes his 365th consecutive day...but even then he has no plans to stop.

He ‘s set a target of 525 consecutive days...meaning there will be no break during or after Christmas .

He has missed out on a place in the London Marathon and will round things off at the Milton Keynes Marathon.

Then, he might put his feet up!

To enter Robin’s 365th event visit www.facebook.com/Rocket Robin525/ - for information, contact Robin on robin@dollychar.com