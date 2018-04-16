There is no stopping fundraiser Ruby

A Woodhall Spa woman is ‘pretty pleased’ after her charity garage sale raised hundreds for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Ruby Salmon is nearing the end of her fundraising after two decades of car boot and garage sales - but not before a final push to clear out her garage.

Her latest event over the Easter weekend raised £224, but the garage is nowhere near empty.

She said: “We’re pretty pleased with ourselves, but there is still loads of stuff to sell.”

Ruby plans to head to local car boot sales to keep selling, and hopes to double the figure to £500. Picture: David Dawson.