The plaque is back in town!

It’s back! As revealed in the News, there were complaints last month when a ‘historic’ blue plaque went missing from the wall of the Costa Coffee outlet in Horncastle Market Place.

It’s disappearance - reported by a number of people - coincided with the opening of the coffee shop.

The blue plaque. EMN-190801-112125001

At the time, Horncastle History and Heritage Society asked what has happened to the plaque.

In a Tweet, they say the plaque was put up by the Society and was part of a town trail around a conservation area.

They add the plaque was included in planning documents relating to the conversion of the building from a hardware store to a Costa outlet.

The matter was discussed by members of the Horncastle Together group who reported it to ELDC.

In a tweet, ELDC said: “The matter has been reported to the Planning Enforcement Department and is currently under investigation.”

Responding at the time, Costa Coffee said: “Sorry to see this, unsure why it would have been removed. Hope this can get resolved and any further assistance you need please let us know.”

• Juliette Bretan sent in these photos of the reinstated plaque today (Tuesday) - but apparently with a change to the original lettering.