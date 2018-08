Everything will be coming up roses when the Horncastle Flower and Vegetable Show is held at Stanhope Hall later this month.

The show is open to the public from 2-5pm on Saturday August 25 and from 10.30-4pm on Sunday, August 26, when the trophies are presented.

The presentation will be followed by an auction of vegetables and flowers.

Entry to the show is £1.

Tea/coffee and homemade cakes are available throughout the show. There will also be a display by Horncastle Flower Club.