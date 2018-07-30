The end of an era for famous five at Horncastle school

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, in Horncastle, has said farewell to five long-serving staff members who retired at the end of term.

The school said: “Their contribution has been excellent and together they have nearly 150 years of service. They will be missed and we would like to thank them for their hard work and dedication.”

The five are: Mr Ged Forster, 31 years (1987) Teacher of Business and Economics, Assistant Head and Head of Sixth Form; Mr Colin Payne, 27 years (1991) Faculty Leader of Technology; Mrs Liz Boucher, 38 years, Teacher of Biology and Science; Mr Trevor Cawthorne, 21 years (1997) Faculty Leader of Science Mrs Claire Cook, 27 years (1991) Admin Assistant and PA to Headteacher.