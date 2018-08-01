‘The best thing I’ve ever done’

Teenagers at schools in Tattershall, Horncastle and Sleaford have praised the NCS programme for bringing them closer together.

Ethan, Jordan, Jason, Jonathan, Finley and Joseph all put in longer than 30 hours to ensure the work was completed to a quality standard.

They held a celebration event recently, and invited the Horncastle News to see their work.

They all spoke highly of the programme and the benefits of taking part in the NCS scheme.

Jason said: “The NCS programme is the best thing I have ever done.”

Jonathan added: “I would definitely recommend it.”

Jordan also said: “It was brilliant.”

All the teenagers also agreed that NCS is a great way to make new friends and bond with each other.

Although some of them knew each other before they took part, they agree that it has brought them closer together.

Coningsby Town Council added: “The NCS scheme works well and the students work well on real life projects. Well done to all involved!”

• Finley and Joseph were unable to attend the celebration event.

The NCS sees sixteen and 17-year-olds from across the county are asked to volunteer for at least 30 hours as part of a community project.