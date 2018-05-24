Thanks, six million times over

Elderly people across Lincolnshire are better off by almost £6m thanks to Horncastle-based Age UK Lindsey helping them get the money.

In the last financial year 2017/18, a record breaking £5,928,492 in benefits was recovered by the Information & Advice team at the charity.

Age UK Lindsey has supported over 1,900 older people in the Lindsey areas to claim pension age benefits.

Nearly two out of five pensioners in Great Britain who are entitled to Pension Credit have not claimed it.

Sue White, service manager for core charity services says: “The additional income can be life changing for many older people. It’s estimated that 1.9 million pensioners are living in poverty, with one million living in severe poverty in the UK.

“The team have helped secure that money for people which is a big help for them in what for many are austere times.”

The Information & Advice service offers Pension Age benefits advice, information on local and national services available, and information on housing and social care.

The service has also received the Age UK Information & Advice quality marque for demonstrating commitment to providing consistent, relevant and effective advice.

For people living in East and West Lincolnshire, help and advice is available on 01507 355961. Lines are open Monday to Friday, between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, older residents in Horncastle have been benefitting from the changes brought about at the town’s lunch club since it was taken over by Age UK Lindsey.

To celebrate, the club was relaunched earlier this month with some invited guests including Mayor Coun Brian Burbidge, representatives from Lincolnshire Police, and Age UK Lindsey’s board.

The club - which meets every Friday - has around 40 members and means people can have a hot meal and a chat with friends.

Kirk Thomson, Community Lunch Club Coordinator at Age UK Lindsey says: “Since taking over the club, we’ve had more new people join.

“We’ve increased our volunteers but always need people with a range of skills, but mostly those who are prepared to get stuck in and help - whether it’s in the kitchen or serving food,”

There’s also a new Wednesday lunch club that meets from 11.45am to 1.45pm.

Not only do they diners eat fantastic fish and chips supplied by Mermaids in Horncastle, they also do a quiz.

Both Wednesday and Friday clubs are taking on new diners and if anyone is interested they should call Kirk on 01507 524242.

Age UK Lindsey also needs more volunteers for both its Horncastle lunch clubs to help provide a friendly, social activity for older people in the community.

If you have the skills and time to volunteer then get in touch.

Staff are also busy preparing for Age UK Lindsey’s annual Summer Festival.

The Petwood Hotel, in Woodhall Spa, will once again be hosting the event on Tuesday June 12 (10-3). It will be open to anyone and not just service users of Age UK.

This year, the theme is ‘wellbeing’ and there will be relaxation sessions, seated exercise classes, and information from Magna Vitae about health and nutrition.

Andy Storer, Chief Executive Officer said: “It’s a celebration of everything which makes Age UK Lindsey. It’s a chance for everyone to come together and listen to some music, buy gifts and meet friends all in a lovely setting.”

Music will be provided by Tara Stafford-Allen who will be singing songs from the 1940s.

