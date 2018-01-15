Tetford woman really is top of the shop for fundraising

A Tetford woman has thanked everyone for their amazing support after raising an amazing £46,000 for the Notts and Lincs Air Ambulance at bingo sessions in Horncastle and Louth.

Janice Dilks started the sessions in 2004 and has already drawn up a series of dates for 2018 with events held at Horncastle Community Centre and Louth’s Royal British Legion Club.

And Mrs Dilks has confirmed she has high hopes of breaking through the £50,000 barrier in the coming months - her long-term target.

She said: “That’s the figure I set myself but even if we manage it this year I won’t give up.

“I will keep on going.”

During 2017, Mrs Dilks and her band of helpers raised £5,136.95 - taking her aggregate total to £46,094.24.

She added: “I’d never have done it without all the support and help I’ve had since we started.

“We’ve had businesses who have donated prizes and I’d like to thank everyone.”

Officials at the Air Ambulance are full of praise for Mrs Dilks.

They have presented her with a certificate to celebrate her fundraising efforts.