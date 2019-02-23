Terrific Typhoon above RAF Coningsby

It seems like the Red Arrows need to watch out as there appears to be a new RAF synchro team in town.

Now in his second year as official RAF Typhoon Display Pilot, Flight Lieutenant Jim Peterson, conducted an early season display practice over RAF Coningsby last week.

He has been using the good weather over recent weeks to develop his new routine for 2019.

Local photographer Mike Woodward, of MotoAero Photography, captured the perfect image as the Typhoon crossed the vapour trail of a passenger jet flying several thousand feet overhead, to give the appearance of a synchronised display manoeuvre.