Teenagers warned by police after town centre incidents

Horncastle Police say they spoken to two individuals after reports of teenagers deliberately running in front of traffic in the town centre.

Councillor David Roark raised concerns about the incidents when he spoke at a town council meeting last month.

He said the youths were dressed in dark coloured hoodies, and he was worried their antics could lead to an accident.

As a result, police stepped up patrols in the area.

Speaking at this month’s town council meeting, PCSO Nigel Wass confirmed officers had spoken to two teenagers in the presence of their parents.

He told councillors officers had outlined the dangers of running into the road.

He also said that if there was a repeat of any incidents, officers would take the matter further.

PCSO Wass said: “Hopefully by speaking to the individuals concerned, that will be the end of it.

“If not, there are various routes open to us, including legal action.”

PCSO Wass said patrols would continue and urged people to report incidents.