Teddies to the tower as part of Horncastle Church charity event

This year, St Mary’s Church annual Teddy Bears’ Picnic developed into something altogether more exciting.

Daring teddies - together with the odd furry rabbit, cat and dog - risked their inanimate lives by descending from the top of the church tower by a zip-wire that extended to Church Lane.

Teddy zipwire at St Mary's Church EMN-180207-231423001

Other smaller animals, for their own safety, descended by parachute.

To the launchers standing in scorching hot sun on the tower, the queue to take part seemed endless, but it was all for a good cause.

Each animal contributed to the 2018 Children in Need Appeal.

Teddy zipwire at St Mary's Church EMN-180207-231626001

Teddy zipwire at St Mary's Church EMN-180207-231519001