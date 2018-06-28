Teddies head to the tower at Horncastle Church

Horncastle Parish Church is calling out to adventurous teddies and Lego people to help raise funds for Children in Need.

St Mary’s is holding its annual teddy bears picnic this Saturday, June 30, but this year’s things are being taken up a gear.

The Rev Cilla Smith is taking the event to new heights.

She said: “This year there’s a difference - we are zip wiring teddies and parachuting Lego people from the church tower 57 feet up.”

Children and adults are welcome to take along their teddies or soft toys and Lego to take part.

The Rev Smith continued: “We can’t wait to see these brave teddies zip to the Community Centre.

“We can’t all go up the tower though, so teddies and Lego people will be hoisted up in a basket and safely released by our helpers.

“They will be checked out to ensure they are fit to parachute or zip and we shall have people on hand to check them out when they arrive safely in the Community Centre, where they will get a well-earned cuddle too!”

There will be plenty of help to make parachutes, if you haven’t taken one along, and there will also be harnesses to make sure all the teddies and soft toys are safely ‘zipped’ .

The Rev Smith added: “Photos and videos will be the order of the day and best of all we are going to ask people to get sponsorship for Children in Need.”

To finish the afternoon, take along a picnic for your teddy and you to enjoy.

There will be some drinks and snacks on offer in the Community Centre too and a certificate of participation will be given to every entry.

The fun starts at 3pm on Saturday and sponsorship forms are available from the Church Office.