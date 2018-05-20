Team tackle mud to raise money for Lincolnshire charity

A Horncastle-based charity which have saved thousands of lives across Lincolnshire is set to benefit from a boost.

Gousto deliver weekly meals to customers all over the UK and have chosen LIVES as their charity of the year.

To kick off their fundraising efforts, last weekend a team of Lincolnshire staff members took part in a Tough Mudder competition - a five mile muddy assault course with 13 tough obstacles to tackle.

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES said “we’re absolutely thrilled that the Gousto staff have chosen to support LIVES this year.

“In 2017 our responders helped 21,500 people in medical emergency right across the county, getting their fast to deliver immediate care before handing over to the ambulance service.

“Our responder actions saves lives and with support from Gousto will help us be there for many more people in their time of greatest need.

“We’re really excited to be working with the team to develop some fun ideas to help keep our responders on the road.”

Jurgita Zitkeviciene, people operations manager at Gousto added: “Playing our part in the community is important for our business and I’m delighted that our team at Gousto have chosen such an amazing charity as a Charity of the Year 2018!”

• The Gousto team from Spalding have already raised more than £600 for LIVES.

