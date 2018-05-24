Team of Horncastle students impress judges in national competition

Four students from Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, in Horncastle, have won a national competition for the East Midlands region.

Health Education England (HEE) has announced that Theo Jones, Yasmeen Soliman, Fearline Sebastian-Pillai and Jacob Townsend have won the Step into the NHS schools competition for the East Midlands.

The team impressed judges with their entry to promote the role of a psychiatrist.

They made a self-writing video which included informative details such as qualifications and job responsibilities required to be a psychiatrist.

Heather Payne, Head of QEGS said: “We see this competition as an excellent way to engage our students in learning about careers and in particular the breadth of opportunities that working in the NHS provides.

“We are very proud of our four winners; they put together a really imaginative presentation.

“Theo, Yasmeen, Fearline and Jacob have worked well as a team, investing many hours in planning and filming their entry.

“They have created something that grabs your attention and shows simply and clearly what is involved in psychiatry.”

Theo, Yasmeen, Fearline and Jacob said: “We had never worked together before and we enjoyed the fact that each of us could contribute something.

“We were really surprised to win and would definitely recommend other people to have a go next year.”

Dr Walid Sorour, Interim Deputy Medical Director and Consultant Psychiatrist of Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said: “I’m extremely pleased that the winning project was based around the role of psychiatrist which offers an immensely rewarding career within the NHS.

“I would without hesitation recommend it to any young person who is interested in pursuing a medical profession.

“I felt privileged to co-present Theo, Yasmeen, Fearline and Jacob with their award.

“I hope they will consider working for the NHS as a career choice and wish them all a very successful future.”

James McLean, Local Director for Health Education England Central Midlands added: “I’d like to congratulate Theo, Yasmeen, Fearline, Jacob and QEGS on their fantastic entry.

• Now in its ninth year, the competition aims to promote the 350 plus careers available in health and social care professions across the NHS.