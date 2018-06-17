Team from Horncastle set to tackle Viking Way for charity

A team from a Horncastle-based soliciting firm is set to tackle two sections of the Viking Way.

Two teams from Chattertons Solicitors are aiming to walk a 50-mile route in aid of their chosen charity of the year - MIND.

The team outside the Horncastle branch of Chattertons Solicitors. EMN-180614-161712001

Staff, family and friends will take part in the walk - with the team split into two.

On Saturday, September 8, one team will walk from Tealby to Horncastle, while another will walk from Fiskerton to Horncastle.

A celebratory fundraising barbecue will be held in Horncastle after both teams have completed their walks.

In preparation, 15 of the walkers completed a practice run recently along part of the route from Horncastle to Woodhall Spa and back.

The walk took approximately five-and-a-half hours to complete, including a 25 minute stop in Woodhall Spa for refreshments.

Chattertons Solicitors are aiming to raise £2,000 towards the firms fundraising efforts for MIND - a charity which believes that nobody should have to face a mental health problem alone.

Click here to donate.