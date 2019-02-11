Tattershall Youth Club is seeking more volunteers

A youth group in Tattershall is looking for more volunteers to help out at sessions.

Airplay is a £24 million youth support programme for RAF families, providing a huge range of facilities, equipment and activities for children and young people.

Airplay Youth Club meet at Clinton Park Community Centre Monday to Wednesday.

The youth club in Tattershall meet on Mondays and Wednesdays (5.30pm-7pm) and on Wednesdays (7.15pm-8.45pm).

Children at the club take part in games, projects, crafts and even go on special outings.

As a volunteer, experience working with young people is useful - but it is not essential for the role.

For more information, call Station Youth Worker Jessica Nugent (07540 919358) or CDO Ben Rossi (01526 347211).

• An open evening will be held at Clinton Park Community Centre next Wednesday, February 13, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to come along and see what the Airplay Youth Club is all about.