Tattershall teenager Amber’s charity chop

A teenager from Tattershall is preparing for her charity hair cut this weekend - six years on after she first lost her locks for the same worthy cause.

Amber Cox-Tomlinson, 16, will be getting the chop at The Cutting Cupboard, in Silver Street, Coningsby, this Saturday, May 5, from 2pm.

The teenager, who is a member of Coningsby and Tattershall LEOS club, is no stranger to good deeds.

At the age of 10 Amber, who attended school in Woodhall Spa at the time, cut her hair and donated it to The Little Princess Trust, which makes real hair wigs for children and young adults who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other illnesses.

The teenager has now decided to have her hair cut for charity all over again.

Amber will be donating her locks and any sponsorship money or donations to The Little Princess Trust.

• Donations can be made to Amber on the day.