Tattershall students honour Armed Forces Day

Holy Trinity Primary School, in Tattershall, celebrated Armed Forces Day recently.

Children learnt about rationing, the different roles within the armed forces and made paper aeroplanes with help from ambassadors at RAF Coningsby.

Pupils made and tested their paper aeroplanes. EMN-180918-101119001

They also participated in an energetic bootcamp set up by the head of PE at the school.

A spokesman from the school said: “It was hoped to hold a street party at lunch time but the weather was not kind so the bunting made by the children decorated the school hall.”

Children and staff raised £96 which will be split between ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, the RAF Benevolent Fund and the Royal Navy and Royal Marines charity.