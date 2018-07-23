Tattershall school names LIVES mascot

Horncastle-based charity LIVES has a new mascot - and he’s been named after a competition involving schools through Lincolnshire.

As part of the annual Everyday Heroes campaign, which celebrates the organisation’s volunteers, LIVES launched their new mascot and asked for help to name him.

Lincolnshire schools entered the ‘Name the mascot competition’, with entries being shortlisted and put to a public vote this week via the LIVES website.

LIVES is pleased to announce that Holy Trinity Primary School, in Tattershall, won the competition with their entry, ‘Defibrillator Dan’.

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES said: “We had a great response to our mascot competition and we’re thrilled with the winner.

“We think Defibrillator Dan will be a real asset to LIVES.”

Defibrillator Dan made an appearance at the school on Friday morning to thank the pupils for their efforts.