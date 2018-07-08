Tattershall family fun day was ‘roaring’ success

The sun was out in full force for a recent family fun day in Tattershall which has been dubbed a ‘roaring’ success.

The fun day was held at Barnes Wallis Academy, and saw more than 100 children come along for fun and games.

The fun day is a joint venture between Coningsby and Tattershall Lions and Woodhall Spa Rotary Club.

It saw youngsters practice first aid with help from LIVES, and get some target practice by throwing beanbags and hoops at targets.

The event was also a chance for various presentations to be made.

Youth Awards were presented to Leos and Scouts by Tattershall Lions, with help from Thorpe Parish Council and Coningsby Town Council.

Games trophies and medal presentations also took place, on the day with Lions president Pat Phillips and Rotarian president Jim Cork doing the honours.

Sporting achievements were also recognised. The winning team was the green team, with the red team placing second, the blue team placing third and the yellow team coming in fourth.

A spokesman from Tattershall and Coningsby Lions said: “It was a very successful afternoon with brilliant weather. It was great to see families enjoying themselves.”