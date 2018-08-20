Tattershall beer and cider festival was a ‘roaring’ success

A beer and cider festival has been hailed a success by organisers Coningsby and Tattershall Lions Club.

It took place at Tattershall Village Hall on Friday, August 3 and Saturday, August 4.

Cheers... crowds enjoyed a pint of beer or cider at the festival. EMN-180708-142521001

Visitors were able to sample and enjoy the different kegs of beer and cider brewed in Lincolnshire and across the UK.

The good weather also meant visitors could sit oudoors and enjoy the sunshine while perched on a straw bale while tucking into a burger, a sausage or a bacon roll.

Visitors also enjoyed live music on the Saturday evening courtesy of Chris Alucard.

A spokesman for Coningsby and Tattershall Lions Club said: “The Lions are extremely grateful for the support from the local community especially the businesses who sponsored the event.”

Crowds gathered at the festival EMN-180708-142551001

The Lions thank all 27 businesses who supported the beer and cider festival.

Thanks were also given to Mr and Mrs Hanson for straw bales which added to the general ambience.

Grateful thanks also to Harvey’s Haulage, Coningsby Book Shop and Tattershall Village Hall for display banners promtoing the festival.

A spokesman said the beer and cider festival had raised approximately £3,200 which will go to charity.

Tattershall Village Hall was a sea of red, white and blue for the occasion. EMN-180708-142541001

• The next event for the Coningsby and Tattershall Lions will be a barbecue with music.

It will be held at the Black Horse in Tattershall on Sunday August 26, from midday til late.

• To see the full list of sponsors and businesses who supported the event, search for Coningsby and Tattershall Lions Club on Facebook.