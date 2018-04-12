Tanglewood residents get a boost from design project

Elderly residents at Tanglewood Care Homes in Horncastle and Coningsby are having a say in how their rooms are decorated thanks to a pioneering project.

The Tanglewood Textiles Programme, which gives residents more choice over their living environment, is being rolled out across the county.

The care group has partnered with Skopos Fabrics to carefully curate themed textile boards featuring assorted colours and sensory fabrics, designed specifically to engage residents living with dementia.

Tanglewood homes held consultation sessions where residents and their relatives were invited to explore different designs before choosing their favourite

Founder and Director of Tanglewood Care Homes, Tracy Ann Shelbourn, said: “We feel that giving residents more choice in the unique design of their bedrooms will give them exclusivity as well as helping them to maintain their independence. This is all part of a wider project to transform our cultural focus .